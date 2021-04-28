Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,415 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.39. 96,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

