Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $695.63. 590,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. The firm has a market cap of $667.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,396.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

