Royal Bank of Canada Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $131.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.19.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
