Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday.

RUSHA stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

