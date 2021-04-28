Ryo Currency Trading 431.2% Higher This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 431.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $31,511.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,467.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.83 or 0.04962270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00466114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $882.81 or 0.01620796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.00758089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00520693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00434188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,265,242 coins and its circulating supply is 29,147,930 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

