Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 375.4% from the March 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 300.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%.
About Safe-T Group
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.
