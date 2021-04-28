salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $852,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

