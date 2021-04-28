San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 311 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 88,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

