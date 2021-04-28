San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $595,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 478,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158,989 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99.

