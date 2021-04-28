San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,639,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

GINN stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.48. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.