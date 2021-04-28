San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 0.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

