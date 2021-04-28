San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 154 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.34 and a 200-day moving average of $236.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.