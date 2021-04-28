Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

SFRRF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.