Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.82

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Several research firms have commented on SASR. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 280,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $17,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

