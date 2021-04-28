SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €121.00 ($142.35) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.20 ($154.35).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €118.04 ($138.87) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.64. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

