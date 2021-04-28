Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.58

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sappi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.