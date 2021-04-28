Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.76

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.40. Sasol shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 2,914 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
