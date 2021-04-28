Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.76

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.40. Sasol shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 2,914 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.