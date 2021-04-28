Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,162 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.