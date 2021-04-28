Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

