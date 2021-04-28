Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.
Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.
In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
