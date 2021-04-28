Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €137.52 ($161.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.76. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

