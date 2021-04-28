Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.