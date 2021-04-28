Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$46.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

