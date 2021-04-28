Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.97. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

