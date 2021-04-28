Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,978. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

