Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $41,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $101.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

