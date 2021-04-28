Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

