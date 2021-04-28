Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.49

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 6131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

