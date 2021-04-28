Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.35 ($83.94).

G24 has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

G24 stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €70.68 ($83.15). The company had a trading volume of 404,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €58.65 ($69.00) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

