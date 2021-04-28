Seagen (SGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.53. Seagen has a 52 week low of $134.51 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.