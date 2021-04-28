Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMLY stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 24,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

