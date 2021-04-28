Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.65

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SIR opened at GBX 374.50 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 359.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Secure Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.