Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.65

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SIR opened at GBX 374.50 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 359.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Secure Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.50 ($5.06).
About Secure Income REIT
