SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $939.36

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 939.36 ($12.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,003 ($13.10). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,003 ($13.10), with a volume of 2,219,466 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 948.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 939.36. The company has a market cap of £11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

