Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.
Shares of SRE opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
