Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of SRE opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

