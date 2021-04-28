Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

NDAQ stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $104.38 and a one year high of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.