Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $401.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.82.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

