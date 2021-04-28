Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AEE stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

