Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 11,144 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

