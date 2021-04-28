Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 121.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 99.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $400.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.93. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.82 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

