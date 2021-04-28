Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Get Seychelle Environmental Technologies alerts:

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seychelle Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.