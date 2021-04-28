SF Capital 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, SF Capital has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $60,494.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

