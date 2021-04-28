Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.29.

TSE:SCL opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

