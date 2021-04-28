Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

