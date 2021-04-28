Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $754,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $360.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.38. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.