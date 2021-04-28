Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBRX. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000.

IBRX opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

