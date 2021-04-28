Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBRX. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000.

IBRX opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit