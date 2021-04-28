Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $373.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.61 and a 200 day moving average of $357.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

