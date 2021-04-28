Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

