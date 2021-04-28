Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 129 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,834,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 166,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

