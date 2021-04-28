Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 377 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

