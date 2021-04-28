Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Shopify posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,352.40.

Shopify stock traded up $129.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,286.60. 162,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,138.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,216.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

