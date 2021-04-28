Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Rises By 586.5%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 586.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:AGD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,919. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

