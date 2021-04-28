Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Rises By 586.5%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 586.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:AGD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,919. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.